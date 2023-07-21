Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.87. 194,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.58. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

