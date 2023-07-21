Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,201 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 0.7% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BDX traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.85. The stock had a trading volume of 435,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,449. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.