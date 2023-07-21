Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Reduces Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 0.8% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.92.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $255.12. 254,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.27 and a 12 month high of $256.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

