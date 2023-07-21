SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.3% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.01. 260,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,370. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

