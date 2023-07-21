Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

A number of analysts have commented on SR shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Spire alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 15.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Spire by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Spire by 13.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Up 1.8 %

SR opened at $65.40 on Friday. Spire has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.48.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.41%.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.