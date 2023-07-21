Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $86.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPLK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $104.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average is $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.83 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $116.84.

Insider Activity

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,173,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467,378 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,922,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11,675.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 706,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.