SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Director Sells $70,871.58 in Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $70,871.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Hambleton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Julie Hambleton sold 2,400 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $64,608.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SWTX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,683. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Amundi boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.