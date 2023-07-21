Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Anthony Casalena Sells 42,036 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 42,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $1,318,669.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,630,075 shares in the company, valued at $145,245,452.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, July 6th, Anthony Casalena sold 57,483 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $1,771,051.23.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Anthony Casalena sold 37,515 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,122,073.65.

On Thursday, June 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $1,039,997.21.

NYSE:SQSP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.19. 421,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 347,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 207,097 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

