Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Stagwell Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of STGW stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $622.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.26 million. Stagwell had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.56%. Research analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stagwell news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stagwell news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,069.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $150,000,030.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stagwell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

