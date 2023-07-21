Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.
Stagwell Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of STGW stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stagwell
In other Stagwell news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $150,000,030.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stagwell news, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,069.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $150,000,030.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stagwell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
About Stagwell
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
