State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $72.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STT. Barclays dropped their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.17.

State Street Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $70.34 on Monday. State Street has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.54.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in State Street by 68.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in State Street by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,231,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

