State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $70.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.54.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.1% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,911,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,848,000 after purchasing an additional 236,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,069,000 after purchasing an additional 60,433 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.