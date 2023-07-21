Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.30. 1,289,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,830. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $65.89 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

