Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.26 and last traded at $34.45. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZHF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stelco in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

