Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.24.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $32.48. 9,272,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,835,213. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

