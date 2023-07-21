Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $127.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNI. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of CNI opened at $117.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.36. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $727,713,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,870 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,830,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

