Stifel Nicolaus Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $262.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $237.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.15 and a 200-day moving average of $223.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

