Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Sells $38,993.02 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) insider Casey O’connor sold 9,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $38,993.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of SFIX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.25. 1,230,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,848. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $483.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.74 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

About Stitch Fix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after acquiring an additional 483,213 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 68,986 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.