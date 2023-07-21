Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Sells $38,993.02 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) insider Casey O’connor sold 9,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $38,993.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stitch Fix Stock Performance
Shares of SFIX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.25. 1,230,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,848. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $483.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.24.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.74 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix
About Stitch Fix
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
