Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 67,310 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 21% compared to the average volume of 55,848 call options.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.92.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.46. 7,687,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,881,601. The firm has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average of $119.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

