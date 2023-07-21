StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

AIRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.94. Airgain has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%. Research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Airgain by 256.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.