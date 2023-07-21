StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $9.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.94. Ashford has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashford will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

