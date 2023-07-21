StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

