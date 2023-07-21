StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of OCX stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Stories

