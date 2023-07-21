StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of SALM stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

