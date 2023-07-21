StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of SALM stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
