StockNews.com Lowers Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Perrigo stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.54%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $855,559.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Perrigo news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,381. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Perrigo by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

