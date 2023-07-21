StockNews.com Upgrades Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to “Strong-Buy”

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.00. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

