StockNews.com Upgrades TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to “Hold”

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 0.8 %

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. 55,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,293. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $51.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In related news, COO Kevin M. Curley bought 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $962,146.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $582,275.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin M. Curley bought 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,146.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 13,104 shares of company stock worth $369,559 over the last three months. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

