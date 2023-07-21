Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Streamline Health Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

