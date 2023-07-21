Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.35.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
