Strike Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Strike has a market cap of $45.03 million and $8.49 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $11.79 or 0.00039329 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Strike Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,818,667 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

