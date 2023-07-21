Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.8% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,503 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,835 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.71.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.40. The company had a trading volume of 208,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,655. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $197.03 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

