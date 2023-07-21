Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years. Suburban Propane Partners has a payout ratio of 52.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPH opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $956.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.64. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $526.50 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 104,015.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,827,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,014,439,000 after buying an additional 66,763,153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after buying an additional 244,537 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 229,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 148,765 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SPH shares. StockNews.com cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.