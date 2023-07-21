Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Shares of LMT opened at $455.98 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

