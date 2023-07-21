Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,079 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

