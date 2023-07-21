Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMTGet Free Report) fell 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.03. 676,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,355,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.