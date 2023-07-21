Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.03. 676,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,355,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

