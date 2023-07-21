Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,281 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer makes up approximately 1.7% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $24,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.78. 1,889,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,496. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $329.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

