Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0304 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Surge Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

ZPTAF opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZPTAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.