Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading Down 3.5%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.87 and last traded at $41.89. Approximately 83,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 662,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.03.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $85,329.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,162,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $261,105.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $85,329.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,162,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

