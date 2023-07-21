Susquehanna Boosts Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target to $75.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RMBS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Rambus Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28. Rambus has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $560,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,010,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,771. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth $575,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

