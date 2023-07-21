Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $37.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $34.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,776.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

