Synthetix Price Reaches $3.01 (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Synthetix has a total market cap of $804.57 million and $128.64 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00010049 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 321,554,026 coins and its circulating supply is 267,496,763 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

