Tangible (TNGBL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,320.66

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. Over the last week, Tangible has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $8.25 or 0.00027691 BTC on exchanges. Tangible has a total market cap of $268.56 million and $2,320.66 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Tangible

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 8.30262845 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5,703.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

