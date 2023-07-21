Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TARS. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $622.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.65. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.87.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $62,031.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,810,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $39,881.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,266.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $62,031.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,006 shares in the company, valued at $20,810,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,647 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

