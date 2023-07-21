TD Securities Increases TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$31.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$29.60 to C$30.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$32.00 to C$31.80 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$31.00 to C$31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMXXF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $22.96. 375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. TMX Group has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $23.11.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

