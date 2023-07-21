TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.17

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.17 and traded as high as C$4.17. TDb Split shares last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 31,160 shares changing hands.

TDb Split Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.96.

About TDb Split

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

