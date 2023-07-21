Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) & Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Head-To-Head Review

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Free Report) and Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Technip Energies and Geospace Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technip Energies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Geospace Technologies $89.25 million 1.12 -$22.86 million ($0.79) -9.58

Technip Energies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Geospace Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technip Energies N/A N/A N/A Geospace Technologies -9.24% -8.09% -7.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Technip Energies and Geospace Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

40.8% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Technip Energies and Geospace Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technip Energies 0 2 2 0 2.50 Geospace Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Technip Energies currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.95%. Given Technip Energies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Technip Energies is more favorable than Geospace Technologies.

Summary

Technip Energies beats Geospace Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Projects Delivery; and Technology, and Products and Services. It is involved in the engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, and transport and installation of various energy projects. The company also engages in the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, ethylene, hydrogen, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. In addition, it develops, designs, commercializes, and integrates a range of technologies in gas monetization, refining, petrochemicals and fertilizers, hydrogen, and sustainable chemistry; provides land and marine-based loading and transfer systems services to the oil and gas, petrochemical, chemical, and decarbonization industries; and offers a range of project management consulting services to the energy industry. Further, the company offers robotics, visual intelligence, and surveillance solutions, as well as nondestructive testing equipment; SnapLNG, a modularized and electrified solution; proprietary technologies relating to the design and construction of ethylene steam crackers, power generation furnace, and heat transfer equipment; engineering and technical services; and digital services. Technip Energies N.V. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Oil and Gas Markets segment offers wireless seismic data acquisition systems and reservoir characterization products and services, as well as traditional seismic exploration products, such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, and other seismic products. The Adjacent Markets segment provides industrial products, including imaging equipment, water meter products, remote shut-off valves, and Internet of Things platform, as well as seismic sensors for vibration monitoring and geotechnical applications, such as mine safety and earthquake detection applications; and electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging, direct-to-screen printing systems, and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial and industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. The Emerging Markets segment designs and sells products used for border and perimeter security surveillance, cross-border tunneling detection, and other products targeted at movement monitoring, intrusion detection, and situational awareness. This segment serves customers that include various agencies of the United States government, including the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies. The company operates in Asia, Canada, Europe, South America, the United States, and internationally. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

