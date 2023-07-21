Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $181.46

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $181.46 and last traded at $180.09, with a volume of 5252848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.26.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLK. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 35,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,438,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 135.1% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

