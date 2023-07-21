TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.04

Shares of TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $7.49. TechPrecision shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 11,799 shares.
TechPrecision Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 million, a P/E ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06.
TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 3.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechPrecision
TechPrecision Company Profile
TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TechPrecision
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.