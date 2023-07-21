TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.04

Shares of TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $7.49. TechPrecision shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 11,799 shares.

TechPrecision Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 million, a P/E ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 3.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechPrecision

TechPrecision Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TechPrecision stock. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechPrecision Co. ( NASDAQ:TPCS Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Commons Capital LLC owned approximately 0.81% of TechPrecision at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.