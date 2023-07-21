Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.41

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and traded as low as $10.21. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 54,816 shares trading hands.

TELNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 54.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.35. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.23%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

