TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Lowered to C$29.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on TELUS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday.

TU opened at $18.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. TELUS has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 135.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

