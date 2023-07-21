TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0173 on Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $169.08 million and $19.65 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 32% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013745 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,796,580,893 coins and its circulating supply is 9,791,550,179 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

