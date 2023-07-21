TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $31.30 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $176.31 million and approximately $31.30 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00046653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031569 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,796,540,086 coins and its circulating supply is 9,791,497,347 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

